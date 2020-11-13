Drake (ankle) will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Bills, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Drake was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday and is listed as questionable on the final injury report. Coach Kliff Kingsbury suggested the running back's availability will be determined by a pregame workout, with the Cardinals likely placing Drake on the inactive list if he doesn't appear back at full strength. Said list should be available around 2:35 ET, as the Bills and Cardinals are scheduled for a 4:05 kickoff. Chase Edmonds filled in for Drake last week, handling 28 touches and 96 percent snap share in the 34-31 loss to Miami.