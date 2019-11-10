Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Heavy passing game usage in loss
Drake rushed 10 times for 35 yards and brought in six of seven targets for six yards in the Cardinals' 30-27 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Drake came nowhere near the production he'd managed in an impressive Week 9 debut against the 49ers, as he ran head-long into an even tougher run defense in that of the Buccaneers. His usage through the air was encouraging, but as his receiving yardage total indicates, the targets he saw were exclusively of the short-area variety. Drake did double up backfield mate David Johnson in carries, but it will be difficult to predict how the division of labor will be handled in a Week 11 matchup versus San Francisco.
