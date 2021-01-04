Drake registered 36 yards on 10 carries while securing all three of his targets for 15 receiving yards during Sunday's 18-7 loss to the Rams.

Though Chris Streveler had his moments in relief of Kyler Murray (ankle) for roughly three-quarters of the contest, the upside of Arizona's offense was undoubtedly capped without a healthy Murray under center. Drake garnered 77 percent of the Cardinals' RB carries, but that fact doesn't carry as much weight given the pass-first game script Arizona was ushered into. The Cardinals never led in the second half, with the offense making just two trips into the red zone all day (one coming via a Jordan Hicks interception). Drake wraps up his first full season in Arizona with 955 rushing yards and 10 rushing scores over 239 attempts, along with 25 catches for 137 yards. The 26-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, while Chase Edmonds remains under contract with the Cardinals through 2021.