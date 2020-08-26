Drake (foot) isn't practicing Wednesday, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.
Drake and coach Kliff Kingsbury both have suggested the foot ailment isn't a big problem, with the running back noting that he also used a walking boot last summer to avoid complications with a minor injury. Kingsbury, meanwhile, referred to it as "just some normal nicks and bruises" and said Drake's absence from practice was quote unquote precautionary. Given his secure role in the Arizona backfield, it shouldn't really matter if Drake misses some practice time, so long as he's ready for Week 1 at San Francisco. In the meantime, Chase Edmonds figures to get most of the first-team reps in practice.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Walking boot downplayed•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Spotted in walking boot•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: More targets could be on tap•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Discussing long-term deal•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Officially signs tender•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Gets transition tag•