Drake (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
Despite having the benefit of a bye week, Drake's status still is in question as the Cardinals prepare to host the Dolphins on Sunday. His injury has been termed a slight tear of a ligament in his ankle, and he was handed a recovery timetable of "a few weeks," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Drake has a pair of practices remaining this week to prove his health to Arizona's training staff, after which he'll receive a designation for Sunday's game. If he requires time off, Drake will hand over the lead role to Chase Edmonds, who has averaged 6.1 yards per carry and hauled in 26 of 32 targets in seven games this season.
