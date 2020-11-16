Drake carried the ball 16 times for 100 yards and caught his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 32-30 win over the Bills.

After missing last week's game with an ankle injury, Drake returned to the lineup and put together his second 100-yard rushing performance of the season. Chase Edmonds still saw 11 touches to Drake's 17, and the duo will likely continue to share the load in the Cardinals' backfield in Week 11 against a porous Seahawks defense that just gave up three rushing TDs to the Rams.