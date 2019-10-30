Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: In line for modest load
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Drake will have a "manageable workload" Thursday against the 49ers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
With David Johnson (ankle) day-to-day and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) doubtful to play this week, Kingsbury's comment doesn't exactly inspire confidence that Drake will be the primary back in his first appearance with the Cardinals. Assuming Johnson and Edmonds are sidelined, Drake seems poised to split work with Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris, both of whom have just one more week of experience in the offense. Thursday's matchup versus San Francisco's second-ranked scoring defense doesn't bode well for any of the trio making a significant impact.
