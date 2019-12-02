Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Ineffective against Rams
Drake carried the ball 13 times for 31 yards and caught two of five targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Rams.
The Cards were down 20-0 by halftime, forcing them to largely abandon the running game, but Drake wasn't able to make much impact as a receiver either. David Johnson worked his way back into the game plan in this one, getting six touches to Drake's 15, but he wasn't any more effective. Drake will face another tough test in Week 14 against a stingy Steelers defense that just held Nick Chubb under 80 scrimmage yards.
