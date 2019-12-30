Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Late-season TD surge continues
Drake ran for 60 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and caught three of four targets for 23 receiving yards during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Rams.
The 25-year-old back concluded his late-season scoring surge during Arizona's 2019 finale, accounting for his seventh TD since Week 15 while also reaching 5.0 yards per carry for a third straight game. Drake relegated former Cardinals workhorse David Johnson to a bit role over the latter half of 2019, amassing 18.9 offensive touches per game to Johnson's stunningly low total of 3.3 touches per appearance between Weeks 9 and 17. While Johnson's contract with the team extends through 2021, it seems extremely unlikely that the team would deploy him as the lead back next season given his disintegrating role over the past two months. Drake, meanwhile, will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but the Cardinals may very well look to secure his services long term as result of the back's prolific production during the late stages of an otherwise mediocre year for Arizona's offense.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Romps again in win•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Scores four times in win•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Again spearheads Arizona backfield•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Ineffective against Rams•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Dominates Cards backfield Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Slated to start Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...