Drake (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Drake maintained his activity level from Wednesday's session as he seeks to get past a slight tear of a ligament in his ankle and return to action. There's no telling if he's doing enough to appease the Cardinals' medical staff, but Friday's injury report could hint at whether an appearance is possible Sunday against the Bills. Chase Edmonds is in line for an expanded role if Drake is unable to go this weekend.
