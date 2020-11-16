Drake (ankle) is listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Drake managed to play through his lingering ankle injury during Sunday's 32-30 win over the Bills, in which he logged 16 carries for 100 yards -- his second 100-yard rushing game of the year -- and caught his only target for nine yards. His effectiveness upon returning to action and the fact that he wasn't held out of Monday's practice entirely seem to bode well for Drake's chances of suiting up in Seattle on Thursday.