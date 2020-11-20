Drake rushed 11 times for 29 yards and a touchdown and brought in four of five targets for 31 yards in the Cardinals' 28-21 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Drake's modest rushing tally led the Cardinals for the night, although the fifth-year back did reward fantasy managers with a two-yard scoring run early in the second quarter. The 26-year-old was coming off his second 100-yard effort of the campaign in Week 10 against the Bills, but Seattle's run defense performed up to its usual elite standards and held Drake to a season-low yardage total in the process. Drake appeared to move around well on the previously gimpy ankle he's been nursing back to health, and he'll now have extra time before having to face the Patriots in a Week 12 road battle on Sunday, Nov. 29.