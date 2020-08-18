Coach Kliff Kingsbury relayed that Drake is expected to be utilized more in the Cardinals' passing attack this season, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. "He's hard to tackle one-on-one in space," Kingsbury said Monday. "So that's an area we'd like to get him more involved in."

Drake was thrown into the fire upon his arrival in Arizona last October, joining the team on a Monday and starting Thursday Night Football against the 49ers in Week 9. His elevation to No. 1 RB was solidified soon afterward, and he effectively made David Johnson and Chase Edmonds afterthoughts in the offense. Overall, Drake complemented 643 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground with 28 catches and 171 yards as a receiver in eight games. During his time with the Dolphins, he averaged 8.1 yards per reception, as opposed to 6.1 as a Cardinal. The hope is that a more intimate knowledge of the playbook will translate to increased success as a pass catcher.