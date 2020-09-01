Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that Drake (foot) is close to a return to all activity at practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

As a precaution, Drake spent much of last week in a walking boot due to the "normal nicks and bruises" from camp. While he didn't return to drills Friday, he was seen jogging without the aforementioned protective boot. In the end, the goal is to have Drake as healthy as possible and "comfortable with the game plan" before Week 1, so his practice reps could be capped when he returns to the practice field.