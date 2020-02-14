Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Negotiating with Arizona
Drake and the Cardinals have engaged in contract talks, with GM Steve Keim saying he hopes to re-sign the running back, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Keim also commented on David Johnson, whose $10.2 million base salary for 2020 is fully guaranteed. Specifically, Keim said Johnson won't be released this offseason, adding that the 28-year-old should still have a key role on offense even if he isn't the starter. There aren't many teams in the modern NFL giving large contracts to multiple running backs, but the Cardinals arguably could make it work while they have QB Kyler Murray on a rookie deal. Drake certainly made his case for a handsome payday, averaging 80.4 rushing yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry in eight appearances for the Cardinals. He was limited to a 6.1-yard average on 28 catches, but that's largely because his average depth of reception was 3.2 yards behind the line of scrimmage. Johnson, on the other hand, had an average depth of 4.1 yards beyond the LOS on his 36 receptions, producing 10.3 YPR.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Late-season TD surge continues•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Romps again in win•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Scores four times in win•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Again spearheads Arizona backfield•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Ineffective against Rams•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Dominates Cards backfield Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Panthers look explosive under Joe Brady
The Panthers have some questions at quarterback and offensive line, but the team's star running...
-
Dynasty Trade Values Chart
Heath Cummings reveals his Dynasty trade chart and explains how he came up with Patrick Mahomes...
-
XFL Week 1 review, Week 2 preview
Ben Gretch goes over some of the key data from Week 1 in the XFL, focusing on playing time...
-
2/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and the rest of the...
-
WR Dynasty Tiers
Heath Cummings says another young wave of talent is taking over the wide receiver position.
-
2/10 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects the newly-released 2020 rankings, debating players...