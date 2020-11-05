Drake (ankle) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice and is expected to be listed as a non-participant on the Cardinals' injury report, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn't quite ready to rule Drake out for Sunday's contest against the Dolphins, but with back-to-back absences from practices coming out of a bye week, the running back is seeming trending toward missing his first game of the season. If Drake is indeed ruled out for Week 9, Chase Edmonds would have a clear path to a three-down role out of the backfield, as the Cardinals' other two options at the position (Jonathan Ward and Eno Benjamin) have combined to play just three offensive snaps all season.