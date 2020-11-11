Drake (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Deemed day-to-day by coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday, Drake took a step on the right direction as he works to get past a slight tear of a ligament in his ankle, which so far has sidelined him for one game. Drake will look to build upon his progress as he attempts to return to action Sunday against the Bills.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Takes the practice field•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Still considered day-to-day•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Officially ruled out•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: DNP on Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Not practicing again•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Held out of practice Wednesday•