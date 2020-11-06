Drake (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Miami, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

This was a foregone conclusion even after a bye week, but it does seem Drake's ankle injury is not quite as bad as it initially looked. While he wasn't able to practice this week, the Cardinals seemingly think he has a shot to make it back for Week 10 against Buffalo or Week 11 at Seattle (the latter being a Thursday game). In the meantime, Chase Edmonds will fill in as Arizona's lead back, while coach Kliff Kingsbury hinted at DJ Foster - who is currently on the practices squad - serving as the backup Sunday, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site. The team also has Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward as backfield options, but Kingsbury may have determined the rookies aren't quite ready to play.