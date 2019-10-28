The Dolphins officially traded Drake to the Cardinals for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft, per the NFL's transaction log.

The Cardinals have a clear need in a backfield in which David Johnson (ankle) is day-to-day, Chase Edmonds (hamstring) is doubtful to suit up Thursday, and D.J. Foster (hamstring) landed on IR. Drake will have a steep learning curve with the team facing a short week and the formidable 49ers on tap, but his only competitors for reps (assuming Johnson and Edmonds don't play) are Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris. For his career, Drake has averaged 4.6 yards per carry, hauled in 116 of 164 targets and scored 15 touchdowns in 54 games.