Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Officially signs tender
Drake signed his transition tag tender Saturday according to the Cardinals organization.
This shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering the transition tag allowed for the Cardinals to match any sort of offer Drake might have received on the open market. The former Dolphins tailback will headline a new-look offense that now features explosive wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and perhaps more importantly, will be absent David Johnson, who was sent to the Texans in the deal that netted the All-Pro wideout.
