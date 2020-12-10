Drake (hip) was a listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Drake has contended with a number of injuries this season, including a slight ligament tear in his ankle that sidelined him Week 9. Having said that, he wasn't on Wednesday's report at all, so the hip injury may have occurred in practice. As a result, Drake's status will be one to monitor as the weekend draws closer.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Finds end zone in loss to Rams•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Scores twice in loss•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Modest totals in loss•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Cleared for Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Gets in limited practice•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Limited to begin week•