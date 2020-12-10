Drake (hip) was a listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Drake has contended with a number of injuries this season, including a slight ligament tear in his ankle that sidelined him Week 9. Having said that, he wasn't on Wednesday's report at all, so the hip injury may have occurred in practice. As a result, Drake's status will be one to monitor as the weekend draws closer.