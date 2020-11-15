Drake (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, plans to play if he checks out well during a pregame workout, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Drake has come along quicker than expected from the high-ankle sprain he sustained Oct. 25, and with the benefit of a Week 8 bye, he may only end up missing one game due to the injury. Before the Cardinals' make a call on his Week 10 status, however, Drake will be watched closely in warmups before the coaching staff decides whether to make him active and how significant of a role to give him if he does indeed suit up. Because Drake was only a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday, the Cardinals may be reluctant to entrust him with handling his normal role right away, so expect Chase Edmonds to remain involved in the game plan regardless of Drake's status. Over his first seven games this season, Drake averaged 17 carries and 1.4 targets per contest.