Drake (hip) is active for Sunday's road game against the Giants.
Drake made an appearance midweek on the Cardinals' injury report and wrapped it up with back-to-back limited sessions. A hip issue was to blame, but it won't stop him from suiting up Sunday, when he'll take on a Giants defense that has allowed 132.3 yards from scrimmage per game and 11 touchdowns to running back this season.
