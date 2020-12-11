Drake (hip) is practicing Friday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Drake was a mid-week addition to the injury report, with limited participation in Thursday's session. His presence Friday suggests the hip issue isn't serious, but the Cardinals could still decide to list him with a game designation on their final injury report.
