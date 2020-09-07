Drake (foot) took part in the open portion of Monday's practice, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals took the precaution of placing a walking boot on Drake in the later stages of August, but coach Kliff Kingsbury downplayed the decision, stating it was the result of "just some normal nicks and bruises." As of Aug. 28, Drake was already out of the boot, but Monday's on-field work was his first in two weeks. Look for the running back to continue increasing his activity level as a Week 1 game in San Francisco approaches.