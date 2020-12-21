Drake carried 10 times for 26 yards and caught both his targets for an additional 14 yards during Sunday's 33-26 win over the Eagles.

Drake managed just 2.6 yards per carry as his long gain went for just eight yards. He caught both passes thrown his way but didn't break off any big gains in that department either as he finished with just 40 scrimmage yards. Meanwhile, Chase Edmonds came through with 66 yards and a touchdown on 14 touches and split time with Drake on the most crucial drives in the second half. The latter had scored five touchdowns in the four games heading into this one and will look to bounce back next Saturday against the 49ers.