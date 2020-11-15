Drake (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Bills but will have his availability determined after a pregame workout, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday the 26-year-old would be a game-time decision Sunday, and his outlook appears largely unchanged. Drake missed last week's loss to Miami due to the slight ligament tear in his ankle, but thanks to the Week 8 bye he may only end up missing one game. Chase Edmunds handled nearly all the backfield reps in his place and figures to do so again versus Buffalo should Drake be unable to take the field.