Drake (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Benefitting from the Cardinals' Week 8 bye, Drake will miss just one contest as a result of the slight ligament tear in his ankle that he suffered Week 7 versus the Seahawks. Whether or not he can handle his typical workload remains to be seen. Through the first seven outings of the season, Drake averaged 18 touches per game while backup Chase Edmonds received 7.9 per game. There's a chance the split between Drake and Edmonds is more even if the former's health still is somewhat compromised.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Plans to suit up Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Remains game-time decision•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Headed for game-time call•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Limited again Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Officially limited Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Takes the practice field•