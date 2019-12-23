Drake carried the ball 24 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns and caught three of four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Seahawks.

The mid-season trade that brought Drake over from Miami in exchange for a conditional Day Three pick in the 2020 draft is looking like a steal for Arizona. The fourth-year running back has erupted for 303 rushing yards and six TDs over the last two games, grabbing a firm hold of the starting job over David Johnson in the process. Drake will look to finish the season on a high note, and increase his asking price in free agency, in Week 17's road clash with the Rams.