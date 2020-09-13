Drake carried 16 times for 60 yards and a touchdown while catching both his targets for an additional five yards during Sunday's 24-20 win over the 49ers.

Drake found the sledding tough against one of the best defensive fronts in the league, finishing with a meager average of 3.8 yards per carry. He also did little as a pass catcher but salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a one-yard touchdown plunge in the fourth quarter to decide the game. Perhaps most importantly, Drake came away unscathed after dealing with injury issues heading into the season, setting him up to be a productive piece of what should be a prolific Arizona offense. His next chance to produce will come Sunday against Washington.