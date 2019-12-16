Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Scores four times in win
Drake rushed 22 times for 137 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Browns. He also caught his only target for nine yards.
Drake dominated while earning his first win of this season. The tailback first took an option pitch from Kyler Murray five yards into the end zone, then converted one-yard plunges on his next two scores. His fourth TD came on an untouched, 17-yard scamper, capping the best performance of his four-year career. With Drake serving as Arizona's bell cow, David Johnson was once again limited to just three carries on the day, further solidifying the pecking order in the Cardinals' backfield ahead of Week 16's trip to play the Seahawks.
