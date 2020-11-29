Drake rushed 22 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns while catching three of four targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Patriots.

Drake capped Arizona's first drive with a one-yard score one play after being denied a touchdown by a stingy spot. His attempt at a second one-yard plunge on the final play of the first half was ruled just short of the goal line, but there was no doubt about Drake's one-yard touchdown to tie the score at 17 apiece in the fourth quarter. The running back's efforts ultimately weren't enough on a quiet afternoon for quarterback Kyler Murray, but Drake now has three rushing touchdowns in his last two games heading into a Week 13 date with the Rams.