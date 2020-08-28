Though Drake (foot) isn't practicing Friday, he was spotted jogging around on the field without a walking boot, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Both the running back and coach Kliff Kingsbury have downplayed Drake's foot issue, with the team's lead back having previously noted that he also used a walking boot at times last summer. Though it would be reassuring to see Drake return to practicing fully in short order, his presence on the field Friday is encouraging and supports the narrative that he'll be available for Week 1 action.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Held out again•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Walking boot downplayed•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Spotted in walking boot•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: More targets could be on tap•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Discussing long-term deal•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Officially signs tender•