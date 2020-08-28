Though Drake (foot) isn't practicing Friday, he was spotted jogging around on the field without a walking boot, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Both the running back and coach Kliff Kingsbury have downplayed Drake's foot issue, with the team's lead back having previously noted that he also used a walking boot at times last summer. Though it would be reassuring to see Drake return to practicing fully in short order, his presence on the field Friday is encouraging and supports the narrative that he'll be available for Week 1 action.