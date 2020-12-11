Drake (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, with coach Kliff Kingsbury suggesting he expects the running back to play, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Drake was added to the injury report Thursday, logging back-to-back limited practices to close out the week. He should be fine to handle his usual backfield role, taking the majority of carries while Chase Edmonds gets most of the playing time on passing snaps. Edmonds would be in line for a three-down workload if Drake makes an unexpected appearance on the inactive list before Sunday's 1 ET kickoff.