Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Slated to start Sunday
Drake is expected to be the Cardinals' starting running back for Sunday's game at San Francisco, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
In his first game working with David Johnson last Sunday in Tampa Bay, Drake worked ahead of the long-time Cardinal and even got all the RB reps in the fourth quarter, finishing with 16 touches and 41 yards from scrimmage on a 64 percent offensive snap share. Meanwhile, Johnson had six, 10 and 43, respectively. On Friday, coach Kliff Kingsbury wouldn't commit to a starter between the pair and noted the backfield will be "by committee" Week 11, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, with packages planned for both running backs. Drake seemingly will get the first shot against a tough 49ers defense, but he and Johnson are slated to have roles throughout the contest.
