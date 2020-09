Drake carried the ball 20 times for 86 yards and caught both his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 30-15 win over Washington.

While he gained plenty of real estate, Drake was denied a chance at some red-zone scores as Kyler Murray ended up running in two touchdowns of his own. Drake could get a chance to rectify that in Week 3 against a Lions defense that just got lit up for over 230 scrimmage yards and three TDs by Aaron Jones.