Coach Kliff Kingsbury admitted he went with Drake as the Cardinals' only running back during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-27 loss in Tampa Bay, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. "The last couple weeks, practice, games [he] has brought a little pop to the run game, the pass game, and we felt like he was the guy to try and close the game out with," Kingsbury said Monday.

Drake outsnapped (64 to 43 percent of the offensive plays) and got more touches (16 to six) than Johnson, who didn't take the field following his fumble late in the third quarter. As mentioned by Kingsbury, the decision seems to be a temporary thing, but he also wouldn't delve into how the RB reps will break down moving forward. The Cardinals were without Chase Edmonds on Sunday, so if/when he gets past his hamstring injury, Kingsbury may have a quandary on his hands as it pertains to this backfield.