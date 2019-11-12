Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Solo runner down stretch Sunday
Coach Kliff Kingsbury admitted he went with Drake as the Cardinals' only running back during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-27 loss in Tampa Bay, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. "The last couple weeks, practice, games [he] has brought a little pop to the run game, the pass game, and we felt like he was the guy to try and close the game out with," Kingsbury said Monday.
Drake outsnapped (64 to 43 percent of the offensive plays) and got more touches (16 to six) than Johnson, who didn't take the field following his fumble late in the third quarter. As mentioned by Kingsbury, the decision seems to be a temporary thing, but he also wouldn't delve into how the RB reps will break down moving forward. The Cardinals were without Chase Edmonds on Sunday, so if/when he gets past his hamstring injury, Kingsbury may have a quandary on his hands as it pertains to this backfield.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Heavy passing game usage in loss•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Excels in team debut•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Could get 'major run' in debut•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: To be involved Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: In line for modest load•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Officially shipped to desert•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Top Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...