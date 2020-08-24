Drake is wearing a walking boot while he watches his teammates practice Monday, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury used the words "precautionary" and "soreness" but declined to provide any substantial details, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports. While the use of a walking boot isn't a good sign, it doesn't necessarily mean the injury is serious. For now, we can expect Chase Edmonds to see more practice reps with the first-team offense, which in turn frees up additional opportunities for Eno Benjamin, D.J. Foster and Jonathan Ward to run with the second-stringers. The Cardinals are scheduled to open their season in San Francisco on Sept. 13.