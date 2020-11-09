Coach Kliff Kingsbury called Drake (ankle) day-to-day on Monday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Kingsbury also called Drake day-to-day last week before ultimately ruling the 26-year-old out for Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. Drake suffered a slight tear of a ligament in his ankle Week 7, an injury which he's now had roughly two weeks to tend to. If he's able to resume practicing in some capacity this week, Drake could have a shot at retaking the field versus Buffalo on Nov. 15. In the event that Drake is forced to miss another contest, however, Chase Edmonds will once again stand to handle Arizona's lead rushing duties.
