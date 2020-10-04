Drake (chest) had 13 carries for 35 yards and wasn't targeted during Sunday's 31-21 loss at Carolina. He left the game in the fourth quarter and didn't return.

Drake didn't find much headway against the Panthers defense, running for three yards or fewer on nine of his rushes. On his final carry (a seven-yarder) with 4:05 remaining, he took a hard hit to the chest, stayed on the ground for a few minutes and eventually jogged to the sidelines, per Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. During a post-game media session, coach Kliff Kingsbury told Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com that he doesn't "believe it was anything major," but Drake's status now is in some question as the Cardinals move on to preparation for a Week 5 visit to the Jets. If Drake is at all hindered, Chase Edmonds could be in line for more work after turning nine touches into 40 yards and one TD on Sunday.