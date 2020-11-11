Drake (ankle) was spotted at practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Coach Kliff Kingsbury has called Drake day-to-day and the running back's participation in practice -- in any capacity -- Wednesday confirms that he's moving in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Bills approaches. We'll circle back on Drake's status later Wednesday when his practice participation level is revealed by the Cardinals.
