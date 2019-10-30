Drake will be a part of the offense Thursday against the 49ers with David Johnson (ankle) questionable and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) ruled out, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. We're going to get him in the game in some packages," coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday.

Dealt from Miami on Monday, Drake hasn't had much time to acclimate to Arizona's scheme, but with a need out of the backfield, Kingsbury has given assurances the newcomer will play a role in his first chance to do so. His snap count may depend on Johnson, who returned to the practice field Wednesday for the first time since Oct. 18. If Johnson ultimately is deemed inactive Thursday, Drake will be in a "running back by committee" with Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris.