Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: To be involved Thursday
Drake will be a part of the offense Thursday against the 49ers with David Johnson (ankle) questionable and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) ruled out, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. We're going to get him in the game in some packages," coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday.
Dealt from Miami on Monday, Drake hasn't had much time to acclimate to Arizona's scheme, but with a need out of the backfield, Kingsbury has given assurances the newcomer will play a role in his first chance to do so. His snap count may depend on Johnson, who returned to the practice field Wednesday for the first time since Oct. 18. If Johnson ultimately is deemed inactive Thursday, Drake will be in a "running back by committee" with Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: In line for modest load•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Officially shipped to desert•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Traded to Arizona, pending physical•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Dealt to Cardinals•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Deal expected to happen•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Won't travel with team for Monday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With some huge names on bye, Jamey Eisenberg knows you need more help than ever at wide receiver...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Week 9 news & notes: TNF injuries
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 9.