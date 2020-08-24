Though Drake, who was held out of practice Monday, was seen in a walking boot, both the running back and coach Kliff Kingsbury are downplaying the situation, Cameron La Fontaine of 12 News KPNX reports. "It's just some normal nicks and bruises, normal camp stuff. It's just kind of precautionary with him, knowing what he'll be able to do," Kingsbury noted of Drake's status Monday.

For his part, Drake put out a tweet Monday that said, "no worries. I'm good," while pointing out that he also used a walking boot last summer. In any case, at this stage, the running back's availability for Week 1 action does not seem to be in danger.