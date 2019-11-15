Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Works ahead of David Johnson
Drake worked with the first-team offense -- ahead of David Johnson -- during Friday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Drake had the advantage in snaps, touches and production during last week's 30-27 loss to Tampa Bay, though neither running back found much open real estate against one of the toughest run defenses in the league. Johnson did himself no favors with a lost fumble in the fourth quarter, but Drake was getting most of the work even before that happened. The former Dolphin is the favorite to lead Arizona's backfield this coming Sunday in San Francisco, albeit with Johnson likely mixing in to some extent. Meanwhile, Chase Edmonds (hamstring) is set to miss another game, potentially aiming to return after a Week 12 bye.
