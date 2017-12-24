Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Active Sunday
Williams (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams sustained cracked ribs Week 12, but Adrian Peterson's placement on IR with a neck injury allowed the understudy to get another extended crack with the first-team offense. Over the last three games, Williams has settled in as the No. 1 running back, averaging 17.7 carries for 77 yards, but his first touchdown since the regular-season opener awaits.
