Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Another start on tap
With Adrian Peterson (neck) ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Titans, Williams is in line to start at running back, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Head coach Bruce Arians noted Friday that there isn't a timetable for Peterson's return, meaning Williams has a prime opportunity to contribute for a number of games. In his first chance to start for David Johnson (wrist) in Week 2, Williams put up a measly 22 yards on nine carries. Thereafter, Williams was an afterthought in the offense, especially after the addition of Peterson, but he didn't disappoint when called upon this past Sunday, averaging 6.7 yards per carry on his 16 rushes. While Williams could cede some snaps to T.J. Logan and goal-line option Elijhaa Penny this weekend, he'll nonetheless be the Cardinals' primary ballcarrier.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Primed for leading role Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Logs full practice•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Limited Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Heads backfield versus Rams•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Likely No. 1 back Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Likely in line for start Sunday vs. Rams•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice for Week 14
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 14 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 WR sleepers
With JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended for Week 14 against the Ravens, Jamey Eisenberg says Martavis...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 RB sleepers
With Joe Mixon (concussion) out, Jamey Eisenberg says Giovani Bernard can be a star in Week...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...