Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Another start on tap

With Adrian Peterson (neck) ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Titans, Williams is in line to start at running back, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Head coach Bruce Arians noted Friday that there isn't a timetable for Peterson's return, meaning Williams has a prime opportunity to contribute for a number of games. In his first chance to start for David Johnson (wrist) in Week 2, Williams put up a measly 22 yards on nine carries. Thereafter, Williams was an afterthought in the offense, especially after the addition of Peterson, but he didn't disappoint when called upon this past Sunday, averaging 6.7 yards per carry on his 16 rushes. While Williams could cede some snaps to T.J. Logan and goal-line option Elijhaa Penny this weekend, he'll nonetheless be the Cardinals' primary ballcarrier.