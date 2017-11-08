Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Carries the ball twice
Williams rushed for six yards on two attempts in Sunday's 20-10 win over the 49ers.
Williams was third among Arizona's four backs with just four offensive snaps on Sunday, well behind Adrian Peterson's 59 and Andre Ellington's 14. Williams has just seven touches in the three weeks since Peterson joined the squad and has accounted for just 47 total yards. He's more of a special-teams player than offensive weapon at this point.
