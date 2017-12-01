Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Cleared to play
Williams (ribs) remained limited at Friday's practice, but he doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Early reports suggested Williams' cracked ribs likely would lead to at least one absence, but it turns out the running back will avoid such a fate. The extent of his role remains to be seen, as he'll be the favorite to handle the lead job if Adrian Peterson (neck) doesn't play, per Urban. Peterson is listed as questionable and expected to be a game-time decision, with his failure to practice at all this week casting serious doubt upon his availability. D.J. Foster and Eliijhaa Penny might also take on added work if Peterson is out, making Williams a risky proposition in any scenario.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Limited Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Likely to miss time with cracked ribs•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Injures rib Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Totals 18 yards•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Carries the ball twice•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Loses yardage against Eagles•
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.