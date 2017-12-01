Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Cleared to play

Williams (ribs) remained limited at Friday's practice, but he doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Early reports suggested Williams' cracked ribs likely would lead to at least one absence, but it turns out the running back will avoid such a fate. The extent of his role remains to be seen, as he'll be the favorite to handle the lead job if Adrian Peterson (neck) doesn't play, per Urban. Peterson is listed as questionable and expected to be a game-time decision, with his failure to practice at all this week casting serious doubt upon his availability. D.J. Foster and Eliijhaa Penny might also take on added work if Peterson is out, making Williams a risky proposition in any scenario.