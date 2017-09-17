Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Disappoints in start
Williams rushed nine times for 22 yards while failing to draw a target in the passing game during Sunday's 16-13 overtime win over the Colts.
Williams got only two fewer carries than Chris Johnson, but Johnson gained 22 more yards. While the 2013 seventh-rounder got the start, his ineffectiveness forced coach Bruce Arians to look elsewhere. There are still carries to be had in this backfield sans David Johnson (wrist), but Williams won't get many unless he shows improvement moving forward.
