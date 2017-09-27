Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Effectively replaced
After getting the start in Week 2, Williams carried the ball once for three yards in Monday's 28-17 loss to Dallas.
Williams' carry came on his only snap of the game as Andre Ellington, Chris Johnson, and Elijhaa Penny all saw the field more on offense. It seems like Williams opportunity to fill in for David Johnson has already come and gone.
